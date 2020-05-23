How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

Firing teachers is always at the front of the list when finances are involved, but it should be the last move a district takes, especially when its classrooms are already overcrowded.

There are always creative ways to cut costs, but they aren’t always the easiest.

Nothing in this new budget says anything about trying to cut back for the next school year, it’s more business as usual. The only adjustment is putting this year’s unused money into a savings account as a “just in case,” if Cuomo cuts school aid mid-year.

I’ve also heard very little talk about the possibility of new sanitizing protocols in the budget discussions. We should be prepared for those potentials costs and PPE costs. Especially for elder employees that are more susceptible to complications.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

Capital construction plan should also be on the back burner. There are many other steps the district can take to ensure the students attending RCSD are residents of the town, and live in legal housing

Other than the financial stress brought about by the conoravirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

We need to ensure that the children get back into the classroom. Learning through a screen isn’t as effective as learning in person. Screen time should always be limited, during the COVID shut down, the kids’ screen time has multiplied. They need their teachers and friends.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

I would love to see our overcrowding issue get taken care of. If parents aren’t happy with the school district, their kids will eventually share those feelings.

We also have to stop taxing residents to death. It decreases our home values and puts added financial stress on middle and low income families.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

There are many amazing great teachers and staff members, along with some amazing residents.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

Overcrowding and financial waste.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

No team — it’s just me.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

Absolutely not.