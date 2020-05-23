How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

It’s difficult to say what needs to be cut when we really don’t how much one of our revenue sources – state aid will be reduced by. State officials are predicting without federal assistance there could be a 20% loss of state aid to schools. The District should have realized savings in some operating expenses due to the closure of the school buildings. Hopefully the savings can be put into reserves. At the minimum there should be a hiring freeze. The district should look for ways to create a more sustainable environment such as switching to online and electronic alternatives in departments that tend to use a lot of paper , ink, and postage such as the business office, registration and the special education department. We should look for ways to reduce energy costs such as using motion activated lighting to ensure lights are not being left on needlessly. Turning off computers and printers at night and weekends. Ensure heating and cooling systems are run efficiently and are being maintained with regularly scheduled maintenance. The District can explore upgrading our communication system to VOIP or Skype. The District should seek out grants for school technology purchases. There is a lot of money available out there for education we need to be able to find it and apply for it. Looking for no cost reading and math game programs that provide teachers with detailed, real-time reporting while students learn essential skills is a win/ win. Making reductions to staff, eliminating programs and services would need to be assessed and discussed with the superintendent and the board.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

I would not favor the district putting a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity to the voters. The voters sent a clear message in February that they are opposed to taking on additional debt due to the $78 million bond we are currently paying down. Given the economic crisis we are in due to the pandemic, the loss of jobs and revenues that may take years for the state to recover from, it’s difficult to imagine that the voters would approve any construction plans in the near future. We also don’t know what schooling is going to look like in September with the new social distancing requirements. The district should go back into the floor plans and look for unused or underutilized space, speak with architects and engineers to explore ways on how to reconfigure the space we already have within the footprint of the buildings. The district can also explore other more economical options such as permanent custom modular schools that can be built with the latest materials and energy sustainable designs customizing the look for pleasing aesthetics as well. The district can also explore another more economical option such as steel butler buildings to bolster our athletic facilities. Of course this is another issue that would need to be assessed and discussed with the Superintendent and Board.

Other than the financial stress brought about by the conoravirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

The most pressing issue facing our district is delivering an equitable education to all students while meeting the various needs of our students such as our English language learners and our students with disabilities. Prior to the pandemic students were in classrooms receiving in person instruction by their teachers. English language learners as well as students with disabilities were receiving additional supports and services such as speech, PT, OT and counseling. Many of our economically disadvantaged students were receiving free breakfast and lunch. This was all abruptly upended and changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The District found itself setting up remote education on the fly as many other districts did. The District also found many students did not have access to technology and/or WiFi at home. The Board of Education needs to ensure there are committees and teams to handle each issue as effectively as possible. The district’s “Technology Plan” needs to be revised and updated to ensure that teachers have the training to utilize technology effectively to reach and teach all students in real time and on a regular schedule. The board needs to ensure that parents are being kept in the loop on the schedule of lessons and when assignments are due so that they are able to manage their work schedules around the online learning as well. The Board needs to ensure that our teachers also have the support of administration during this time of crisis.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

Work on ways to secure more funding sources for our school district by continuing to fight for a fix to the flawed foundation aid formula as well as securing grants and seeking out cost effective programs.

Work on addressing the overcrowding issues.

Improve parental involvement and engagement.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

One of the best things about Riverhead schools is our diversity. Our students get to meet and know students from various socio economic backgrounds. This helps foster a sense of empathy and awareness for others. It encourages open mindedness and engaging new perspectives. It teaches tolerance and mindfulness. It promotes student growth and prepares them for diversity when they go on to college and/or a career.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

Communication between school and home and encouraging parental involvement and engagement needs to be improved. Reaching out to the public and encouraging them to attend and engage in the Board of Education meetings having a voice in the decisions that impact the community and the education of the youth of our community. Adequately addressing the public’s concerns on matters such as school personnel misconduct is essential to preserving the public’s trust. Building the public’s trust contributes to a healthy relationship between the District and the community. This is the environment that our students need to grow and thrive in.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

I am not running with anyone or as part of a team. I look forward to working with whomever the voters elect to serve on the Board of Education.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

I don’t feel anyone running for the position should receive financial or in kind support from the teachers’ union as it creates an unfair advantage for some candidates and an uneven playing field.