Memorial Day ceremonies in Riverhead were very different today, but they did take place.

There was no parade through town and wreath-laying ceremonies took place at only two of the five memorial monuments in town. There were no volleys fired. But the Star Spangled Banner rang out from loudspeakers, prayers were offered and words of remembrance were spoken as members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Van Rensselaer Skidmore Post 2476 and American Legion Post 273 conducted ceremonies at the World War I Memorial on West Main Street and the War Memorial on Pulaski Street.

VFW Post Commander Thomas Najdzion presided over the solemn ceremonies with American Legion Post Commander Eric Baez. Father Piotr Narkewicz read from Scripture and offered prayers. Brendan Miller of Riverhead, a sophomore at Riverhead High School played taps.

Najdzion read the Memorial Day proclamation by President Donald Trump.

“As Americans, we will always defend our freedom and our liberty. When those principles are threatened, we will respond with uncompromising force and unparalleled vigor,” the presidential proclamation said. “Generation after generation, our country’s finest have defended our Republic with honor and distinction… We will never take for granted the blood shed by these gallant men and women, as we are forever indebted to them and their families.”

Najdzion also read a Memorial Day reflection published in 2019 by the VFW.

“This Memorial Day we come together, even if only in mind and spirit, to honor the many sacrifices made for our freedoms… As we continue to enjoy living in the land of the free and the home of the brave, we must continue to remind Americans there is no freedom without bravery and those we honor today were brave when it counted the most…

“Amid the war torn decades we’ve endured, we can take great pride in these heroes who believed they were just doing their duty. They had strength when the situation demanded it, determination when everything felt lost and devotion, courage and patriotism when others looked to them for guidance. No one ordered them to practice the most basic of human ideals they did it because they were Americans and live in a nation worth defending.”

