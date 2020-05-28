An armed man who barricaded himself in a house on Manor Lane was shot by police after he emerged from the house with a shotgun and began firing at officers during a standoff on Manor Lane in Jamesport last night, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said in an interview this morning.

No police officers were injured, Hegermiller said.

The suspect, who Hegermiller did not identify, was subdued and taken into custody and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, where he remains under arrest, the chief said.

Because it is a police-involved shooting, Hegermiller said Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Division is handling the investigation. The Riverhead chief said he is waiting for guidance from Suffolk County Police on which agency would provide further details about the incident, including the suspect’s identity.

Police were called to a house on Manor Lane in Jamesport at about 7:47 p.m. on a report of a dispute. Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services dispatched Jamesport Fire Department rescue at 8:17 p.m. for a patient with a gunshot wound.