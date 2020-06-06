To the Editor:

The large-scale division that continues to plague our nation has and continues to reveal the unending problem of our society. We have failed to recognize the universal nature of our existence, that we all bleed red.

When will we join together against this division? When will we quit disagreeing on the basis of politics? When will we finally uphold the true values that built this nation?

Some of us turn a blind eye to reality, acknowledging the good to only coat the bad. Why should the color of one’s skin define who they are?

For no one is born black.

For no one is born white.

For no one is born racist.

These are nothing but social constructs that have never faded.

The world is at war, not with itself, but with hate.

Now is not the time to be divided. Not the time to assert your political ideologies. Nor is it the time to reject the unending power of LOVE.

Now is the time to choose love, to embrace love and to spread love.

Now is the time to be an American, not a Democrat and not a Republican. Do we not see how these parties continue to divide us?

“Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” — John F. Kennedy

Deonte Ramos

Calverton