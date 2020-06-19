The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Leo Hernandez, 14, who is missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River.

Leo is described as a white male, 5′-6″ tall, 149 lbs., with a light complexion, brown eyes, brown curly hair and a scar on right wrist.

Leo left Little Flower on June 18 at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers.

Police said Leo may have gotten into a gray Audi upon leaving the facility. His destination is unknown at this time. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information about the boy’s location is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.