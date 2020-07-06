The public is invited to attend tomorrow’s Riverhead school board meeting for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began in March.

The meeting will take place in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s meeting, the first of the new school year, is the board’s organizational meeting. Board members who were elected in the June 9 vote will be sworn into office and the board will elect its president and vice president for the coming year.

The board is also expected to adopt a proposed 2020 operating budget for the new school year and schedule a public hearing on the budget on July 21, as well as a special meeting for the budget vote on July 28.

The governor, in an executive order issued Friday, set July 28 as the date for all school budget revotes in the state. Riverhead is one of 11 districts statewide, and the only district in Suffolk County, to fail to pass an operating budget for 2020-2021. District voters voted against a proposed $147.1 million operating budget last month 3,173 against to 2,847 in favor. The district is now operating under a contingency budget of $144.8 million.

Everyone who attends tomorrow’s meeting will be required to wear face coverings, as per the executive order of the governor.

The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/5BTE9H6iU-s.