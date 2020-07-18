BNB Bank executive Howard Nolan has been elected chairman of the board of directors of Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York.
Nolan joined the Little Flower board in 2014 and has been an active member of the finance, executive, and audit committees, the Wading River-based organization said in a press release this week.
Nolan, a Medford resident, is the senior executive vice president, chief operating officer and corporate secretary of BNB Bank, where he has worked since 2006.
Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, founded in 1929, provides foster boarding home care, residential treatment care, adoption services, programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities and medical and mental health services.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.