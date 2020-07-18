BNB Bank executive Howard Nolan has been elected chairman of the board of directors of Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York.

Howard Nolan

Nolan joined the Little Flower board in 2014 and has been an active member of the finance, executive, and audit committees, the Wading River-based organization said in a press release this week.

Nolan, a Medford resident, is the senior executive vice president, chief operating officer and corporate secretary of BNB Bank, where he has worked since 2006.

Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, founded in 1929, provides foster boarding home care, residential treatment care, adoption services, programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities and medical and mental health services.