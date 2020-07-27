The National Weather Service is warning of high levels of air pollutants today on Long Island, as well as potentially dangerous high temperatures both today and tomorrow.

Heat index values on Long Island could top 100 degrees through tomorrow evening, according to the local forecast office in Upton.

Heat index is determined by a combination of expected temperature and humidity. A high heat index means conditions outdoors could lead to heat illness like heat stroke in sensitive groups.

Real temperatures in Riverhead are expected to reach 93 today and 90 tomorrow.

An orange-level air quality health advisory is also in effect today on Long Island.

Levels of the air pollutant ozone could reach an air quality index of 110, which is unhealthy for members of sensitive groups, such as those with asthma, heart disease or other preexisting respiratory problems.

Members of sensitive groups should consider limiting outdoor activities today and tomorrow to the early morning and evening.