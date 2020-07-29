Parts of Roanoke Avenue and Northville Turnpike will be closed today and tomorrow due to services for Judge Allen M. Smith at Riverhead Fire Department Headquarters.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area unless attending the services on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Roanoke Avenue will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Elton Street and Northville Turnpike will be closed from Roanoke Avenue to Ostrander Avenue.

All visitors to the drive-by service should approach from Northville Turnpike by way of Ostrander Avenue, police said. Cars will enter the fire department parking lot and, after paying respects, exit long the north side of the building to Roanoke Avenue.

Smith, 77, died Saturday, July 25 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. He was a 48-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department, where he was a member of the Red Bird Hook and Ladder Company.