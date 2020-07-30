Riverhead Police are seeking information about a commercial break-in early this morning on East Main Street.

Police responding to an alarm at 4:36 a.m. today at Village Grocery, 733 East Main St., found the front door glass broken and pushed in. An unknown person gained entry to the business and removed an undetermined amount of assorted N.Y. State Lotto tickets and a couple of packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential, police said.