Donald Everett Wagner of Greenport died at his home in Peconic Landing on Aug. 1, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He was born on June 26, 1929 in Brooklyn to Frederick and Ruby (Cash) Wagner. He was raised and attended school in South Ozone Park, Queens. He served in the U.S. Army in the 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He received a commendation for merits services in communication.

He work briefly for the railroad before being employed with New York Telephone for 30 years.

He was a parishioner of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Greenport. He was a lifelong member and past president of the Telephone Pioneers of America, president of the Founders Village Homeowners and member and past commander of Griswold Terry Glover Post #803 of the American Legion. His hobbies included local politics, writing letters to advocate for senior citizens and playing bingo with his neighbors.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Florence Marie (Smith). He is survived by his daughter Lorraine “Lori” (Dan) Johnson of Saint James and grandchildren Dianna, Matthew and Danielle Johnson.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Griswold Terry Glover Post #803 will conduct American Legion services during the afternoon visitation at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on the great lawn and Father Roger Joslin will officiate. Interment will follow at the Calverton National Cemetery with military honors to be given by the U.S. Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Griswold Terry Glover Post #803 of the American Legion would be appreciate. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.