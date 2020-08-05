Henry J. Arbeiter of Calverton died on Aug. 3, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 73 years old.

He was born on March 5, 1947 in London to Liselotta Pick and Karl Arbeiter. He moved to the United States when he was 13 years old and became a U.S. citizen at 18.

He received his bachelors degree and worked as the assistant manager for the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Beers, son Karl and sister Inga Neel.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Closing prayers will be held on Friday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and interment will be held after at Riverhead Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.