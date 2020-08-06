Christopher S. Washington of Coram, formerly of Riverhead, died Aug. 3, 2020. He was 31 years old.

Born in Smithtown on Oct. 29, 1988, he was the son of Derrick and Kiesha (Mack) Washington.

He worked as a landscaper and in his spare time enjoyed skateboarding, music and drawing.

Predeceased by his father in 2001 and his grandfather, Ernest Washington, he is survived by his mother Kiesha Washington-Dean and stepfather Jimmy Dean Sr. of Riverhead; his siblings, Malik Washington of Riverhead and Devin Washington of South Carolina; his step-sisters, Shinnequa Dean and Tanisha Whitney, of Riverhead; his step-brothers, Jimmy (Tasha) Dean Jr. and Jermaine Holmes, both of Riverhead; his grandparents, Edwin and Rosemary Taylor of Coram, Lettie Washington of South Carolina, and Larry (Tammy) Mack of South Carolina; and his great-grandmother Mabel Mack of Virginia. He is also survived by his aunt, Tara Taylor of Riverhead, his uncles, Brandon and Tracey Washington of Brooklyn and by his Godson Edwin Trevon Brown.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in South Carolina.