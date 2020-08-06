Henry James Boyd of Riverhead died on Aug. 4, 2020 at the Long Island Community Hospital. He was 74 years old.

He was born on July 6, 1946 in North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967. He worked as truck driver.

His enjoyed fixing things. His loved ones remember him as fixing “anything he could.”

He is survived by his partner Karen Norris of Riverhead, son James, daughter-in-law Kim, two grandchildren Tahira and Saeed and his many siblings.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.