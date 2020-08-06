Mary F. Roche of Flanders died on July 12, 2020 at her home. She was 89 years old.

She was born on May 13, 1931 in Laurel to Lawrence and Kathleen Stelzer. She attended Riverhead High School then nursing school in Glen Cove.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. Her family said she was “everybody’s mom.”

She was predeceased by her husband William in 2001 and son Richard. She is survived by her children Catherine Laton of Manorville, David of Flanders and Frances Cobb of Flanders, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors on Thursday, July 16 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment was held at Calverton National Cemetery on July 17.