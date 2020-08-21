Three private beaches in Riverhead Town have been closed to bathing by the county health department due to high bacteria levels.

Woodcliff Park Property Owners Association and Camp DeWolfe Beach in Riverhead and Baiting Hollow Camp Sound Beach in Baiting Hollow have been closed, along with Shoreham Beach in Shoreham, the health department said in a press release.

Beaches in other Suffolk locations previously closed to bathing remain closed, the health department said. They are Crab Meadow Beach in Northport, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Amityville Beach in Amityville and Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst.

Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott said bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or contact the health department’s office of ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.

An interactive map of beach closures/advisories is available here.