There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Long Island, New York City and the entire New York metro region this afternoon into this evening, according to the National Weather Service in New York.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, along with large hail,” the weather service said in a statement this morning.

“An isolated tornado is also possible along with brief heavy rainfall,” the weather service said.

NWS forecasters say a warm front will lift through the region this morning before stalling just to the north this afternoon. There is a chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm through mid-morning. Clouds will give way to sun as an increasingly hot, humid, and unstable airmass to builds into the region.

That puts the entire region is at an enhanced risk for severe weather development, with the potential for significant wind (75 mph or greater) and hail (two-inch diameter or larger), as well as an isolated tornado.

Storms are expected to initiate along the stalled boundary to

the north by mid-afternoon, then sink south across the area

during the late afternoon hours into the evening.

The National Weather Service in New York says the best time range for severe weather here is roughly 5 to 9 p.m.

Once precipitation clears the coast by around 11 p.m. the rest of the overnight period should be quiet, with perhaps a few lingering showers through around 2 a.m., the NWS said.

The remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to impact the Long Island region on Saturday, as the post-tropical storm makes its way northeast. The NWS forecast is calling for showers with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall Saturday and Saturday night.