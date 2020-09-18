In recognition of their exceptional achievement on the national Advanced Placement exams, 86 Riverhead High School students have earned Advanced Placement Scholar recognition by the College Board.

Of those students, 55 were named AP Scholars, 13 earned the recognition of AP Scholar with Honor and 18 were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction, including one student who also earned the National AP Scholar designation.

To earn AP Scholar recognition, students are required to score a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams; for Scholar with Honor, they must earn a 3.25 on all AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams; for the Scholar with Distinction award, they must receive an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams and grades of 4 or higher on five or more of those exams; and for National AP Scholar designation, they must receive an average score of 4 on eight or more exams.

The Riverhead Central School District congratulates the following students:

National AP Scholar

Ravi J. Manucha

AP Scholars with Distinction

Steven Amaya

Pedro O. Arruda

Denis Calle Ortega

Liam M. Drobny

Lilly A. Kneidl

Eric C. Lehman

Sabrina L. Maccaron

Ravi J. Manucha

Gabrielle A. Manzello

Kyle D. Martelli

Kai G. Metzger

Brian T. Noone

Scarlett R. Olsen

Linda Pomiranceva

Diego A. Sandoval-Chavez

Madison L. Stromski

Zachary W. White

Christina R. Yakaboski

AP Scholars with Honor

Corey J. Allen

Laura M. Allen

Nicholas S. Barrett

Lila N. Bowe

Caleigh E. Cantalupo

Angeles R. Guazhambo Penaf

Ainsley E. Hipp

Aidan E. Martin

Jared T. Nicholson

Shannon K. O’Brien

Cora D. Purcell

Sofia M. Salgado

Riley S. Wendt

AP Scholars

Rachel N. Abad

Maribella A. Acosta

Leslie R. Alvizures

Patrick A. Andes

Bryan I. Arriaga

Nydelin F. Avalos Abzun

Gina M. Bassemir

Rebecca A. Bassemir

Taylor L. Bodanza

Aksel G. Boisits

Connor J. Brennan

Christopher J. Budway

Arthur J. Byrns

Rebecca E. Cohen

Sienna B. D’Albano

Makayla E. Dalbano

Tercia Z. Dobrzyns

Kate L. Foley

Lana N. Fusco

Oleksandra Gachynska

Marelin L. Galdamez

Madison E. Geldert

Sean S. Gellner

Nikolas Golyatdinov-Nov

Max Heilman

Juliana M. Hise

Madeline R. Hoyt

Banesa M. Interian

Jordyn H. Jager

Sarah A. Jordan

Ailie M. Kinnier

Lily M. Kutner

Casmir Lesiewicz

Alvin T. Levik

Angela Llamas

Brianna Marichal

Justin M. Mason

Alexander E. Matwe

Olivia G. Niewiadomski

Kaillyn A. Ochoa

Madison L. Payne

Kylie A. Plitt

Jocelyn P. Podlas

Jacob L. Raynor

Angel E. Reye

Natalia Ruszkowski

James P. Ryan

Juliana M. Salcedo

Stefany M. Silva

Viktoria F. Skobodzinski

Natalia S. Tarasiuk

Melanie E. Vail

Sarai Velazquez

Isabella R. Williams

Matthew J. Yakaboski