Councilwoman Jodi Giglio is withdrawing her proposal to require an updated certificate of occupancy for real estate transfers.

In a letter to the editor emailed today, the councilwoman said since reading the comments on Facebook about this legislative proposal she has spoken to lawyers, real estate professionals, title companies, expeditors and home improvement contractors and determined the requirement would “hinder taxpayers’ ability to sell their homes during this difficult time.”

Giglio had proposed the code change to allow the town to gain access to homes to perform an inspection that would be required before an updated certificate of occupancy can be issued.

“We have a tremendous problem with overcrowding in the school district and overcrowded house complaints coming into code enforcement,” Giglio said during Thursday’s work session. “And I think that changes are being made to people’s houses that the town is not aware of. So for the safety of the residents, and the people involved, I think it’s a small price to pay,” she said.

Giglio said she has spoken to the supervisor and town council members to request the legislation be withdrawn and it will not be going to a public hearing.

Since reading the comments on Facebook about this legislation, spoken to lawyers, real estate professionals, title companies, expeditors and home improvement contractors, this will hinder hard taxpayers’ ability to sell their homes during this difficult time.

A Facebook post on the RiverheadLOCAL Facebook page yesterday drew more than 145 comments, most of them negative. Property owners in Riverhead Town would be required to obtain an updated certificate of occupancy before selling or…Posted by RiverheadLOCAL on Friday, September 25, 2020