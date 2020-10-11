The state of emergency has been extended in the Town of Riverhead, where town buildings and facilities remain either closed or open on a limited basis through the end of the month, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced Friday.

Riverhead Town Hall, Riverhead Justice Court and the planning, building and recreation departments are open on a limited basis.

A desk officer continues to be stationed at the town hall entrance to check in visitors and perform ID and wellness checks. All visitors must wear masks in the building.

One person at a time per department will be admitted on a first come first serve basis.

Only one visitor at a time is allowed in the Town Hall main lobby. All others must remain outside. The desk officer will coordinate entry.

Visitors to the building and planning departments will remain in the lobby. Appointments made with the department will be coordinated with the desk officer.

The following town buildings and facilities remain closed to the public through Oct, 31:

• Highway Department, 1177 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead,

• Municipal Garage, Old Country Road, Riverhead,

• Riverhead Water District, 1035 Pulaski Street, Riverhead,

• Riverhead Sewer District, River Avenue, Riverhead,

• Town Hall West, 1295 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, and

• Riverhead Senior Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue.

The meetings listed below are scheduled through Oct. 31. Meetings remain closed to the public. Meetings of the town board, planning board and zoning board of appeals will be live-streamed on the town’s website and carried live on television on Optimum Cable channel 22.

Public comment will be taken during town board meetings via Zoom. Instructions on how to join meetings by Zoom are posted on the town website before the meeting.

• Agricultural Advisory Committee, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.;

• Code Revision Committee, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.;

• Business Advisory Committee, Oct. 13, 4 p.m.;

• Board of Ethics, Oct. 13, 5 p.m.;

• Farmland Committee, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.;

• Conservation Advisory Council, Oct. 14, 5 p.m.;

• Recreation Advisory Committee, Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.;

• Town Board work session, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.;

• Planning Board, Oct. 15, 3 p.m.;

• Anti-Bias Task Force, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.;

• Agricultural Advisory Committee, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.;

• Town Board, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.;

• Community Development Agency, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.;

• Open Space Committee, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.;

• BID Management Association, Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m.;

• Traffic Safety Committee, Oct. 22, 9 a.m.;

• Town Board work session, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.;

• Parking District Advisory Committee, Oct. 22, 4 p.m.;

• Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Oct. 22, 7 p.m.;

• Landmark Preservation Commission, Oct. 26, 4 p.m.;

• Veterans Advisory Committee, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m.;

• Architectural Review Board, Oct. 28, 2020 at 4 p.m., and

• Town Board work session, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.,

Basketball courts and the hockey rink remain closed through Oct. 31. Other town parks and recreation facilities are open. Face covering and safe distancing rules apply. Only low- to moderate-risk activities are permitted. Competitive tournaments of multiple games, meets, matches or scrimmages requiring travel from outside of Suffolk or Nassau Counties are prohibited.