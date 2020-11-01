Southampton Town’s Community Law Enforcement Review Committee is seeking input from the public on their perceptions and views of the Southampton Police Department’s role in the community.

The Community Law Enforcement Review Committee, dubbed CLERC, was formed by the Southampton Town Board in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203, signed June 12, mandating local governments with law enforcement agencies to review and “reimagine” policing practices.

The executive order requires local governments to conduct a comprehensive review of current police “deployments, strategies policies, procedures and practices” and to develop a plan to improve them, with the goals of improving police-community relationships “based on trust, fairness, accountability and transparency” and reducing “any racial disparities in policing.”

The governor’s order requires local governments to seek public input in developing a plan for improving police practices. The plan must be filed with the state by April 1.

CLERC’s members include advocacy and civic group representatives, clergy, community members, police professionals, criminal justice experts and local elected officials.

