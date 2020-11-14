Free Thanksgiving turkeys and baskets of canned goods will be given away to local families on Saturday, Nov. 21 beginning at 4 p.m. at Bright & Early Discoveries, 608 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead.
The event is sponsored by LIR Clothing, a local online clothing store owned by Anthony Harris. Donations are welcome.
For more information, call Anthony at 631-875-9119.
