A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Route 58 near the intersection of Mill Road just after 6 p.m. tonight.

Route 58 is closed to traffic from Mill Road to Commerce Drive.

Police and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene at about 6:10 p.m. on a report of a male pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the Mobil gas station. The victim was unconscious and unresponsive according to radio reports.

EMS initially called for Suffolk Police aviation to transport the victim to Stony Brook University Hospital but then canceled the request and transported the man to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Riverhead Police Department detectives were called to investigate the crash. A N.Y. State Police accident scene reconstruction unit was called to assist in the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.