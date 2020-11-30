Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by Northwell Health at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, beginning today and continuing through Dec. 18.

Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Registration is required. Register by calling 1-833-422-7369 (1-833 CARENY).

The hospital is offering the community testing center in response to Riverhead’s designation as a micro-cluster yellow zone by the state last week and PBMC’s commitment to the community, PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said.

“The hospital encourages people to get tested and follow all CDC guidelines,” Mitchell said.

Testing is free to all. Insurance is not required, he said.

The testing center is located in a modular building in the hospital’s Roanoke Avenue parking lot. There is a Suffolk Transit bus stop (Route 8A) next to the building.