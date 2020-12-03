A community blood drive will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Saint John’s Church in Riverhead.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an urgent need for blood donations. Appointments are preferred to maintain social distancing.
To make an appointment call 1(800)933-2566 or visit https://nybloodcenter.org/donate-blood/.
New York Blood Center only accepts blood donations from donors who are healthy and feeling well at the time of their visit. New York Blood Center does not accept donations from those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, who have a self-quarantine restriction or who have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms.
