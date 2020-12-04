Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate two runaways from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.
Police said Klevin Valle-Valle, 16, (left) and Joseph Chasse, 20, left the Timothy Hill Alternative Living Facility at 368 Middle Road in Riverhead yesterday afternoon without permission.
No foul play is suspected, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
