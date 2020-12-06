Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps is hosting its 4th Annual Holiday Toy Drive for Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Stop by RVAC headquarters at 1111 Osborn Avenue today from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. to donate toys and games to help brighten the holidays for children in the hospital. This year’s collection is a drive-through event.

Due to COVID restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted this year: books, stuffed animals, blankets, clothing, cloth items and handmade items such as blankets, hats and cards.

Questions? Contact Amanda Zilnicki-Ceckowski at 631-258-9502 or [email protected]