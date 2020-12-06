Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps is hosting its 4th Annual Holiday Toy Drive for Cohen Children’s Medical Center.
Stop by RVAC headquarters at 1111 Osborn Avenue today from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. to donate toys and games to help brighten the holidays for children in the hospital. This year’s collection is a drive-through event.
Due to COVID restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted this year: books, stuffed animals, blankets, clothing, cloth items and handmade items such as blankets, hats and cards.
Questions? Contact Amanda Zilnicki-Ceckowski at 631-258-9502 or [email protected]
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.