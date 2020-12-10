Police have arrested two people on murder charges in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a pickup truck in Riverhead last month.

Suffolk County Police Department homicide squad detectives have charged Lopez-Cambara, 40, and Tyara Lemus, 18, both of 7 Allomara Road, Hampton Bays, with Murder in the Second Degree, according to a SCPD press release issued this morning.

On the evening of Nov. 11, Riverhead Police responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle on Roanoke Avenue and discovered the body of Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Harbor, inside a pickup truck on the side of the road, south of Green Tree Drive, according to a police press release.

Lopez-Cambara and Lemus were held overnight at Riverhead Police headquarters and are scheduled to be arraigned at Southampton Justice Court today, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.