Riverhead schools will be opening on a two-hour delay tomorrow, the school district announced late this afternoon.
With temperatures dipping into the mid-20s tonight, snow and ice on local roads and sidewalks will make travel difficult in the early morning tomorrow.
Residents are urged to leave plenty of time to travel to their destinations, slow down and use extra caution.
