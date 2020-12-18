Southampton Town Police detectives are searching for a 29-year-old Flanders man described as a vulnerable adult in need of medical attention.

Police said Joseph F. Marino was last seen leaving a residence on Temple Avenue in Flanders at about 5:40 p.m. yesterday. Police releases a surveillance photo they said depicts Marino as he left the residence. He is believed to be dressed in the same clothing, police said.

Marino is described as a white male, 6’01” tall, about 180 pounds with a thin build and an unshaven face.

Anyone who has seen Marino or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Southampton Town Police by calling 911 or 631-728-3400 or by contacting the detective division at 631-702-2230.