Weather conditions are going to be a bit tricky for Santa on Christmas Eve, with heavy rain and strong winds gusting as high as 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Sustained winds from the south will reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected, the weather service said.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” according to the NWS warning statement.”

High temperatures in the mid-50s are expected tomorrow and on Christmas Day, with cold air returning Saturday, when highs will reach only into the mid-30s, the weather service said.