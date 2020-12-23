State Police charged one person with selling alcohol to a person under age 21 during an underage drinker enforcement operation in the Town of Riverhead yesterday.

Police checked 13 premises for compliance with the law and found one violation, according to a state police press release.

Ebony R. Smith, 25, of Medford, a clerk at Riverhead Liquor Mart on Old Country Road in Riverhead was arrested and charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the First Degree and Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage, police said.

The following establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:

Lucky Liquors on W. Main St. in Riverhead. Citgo Mini Mart on Osborn Ave. in Riverhead. Roanoke Plaza Liquors on Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. 7-Eleven located 1050 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. Speedway on Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. Empire Mini Mart on Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. 7-Eleven located 162 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. Wine Mart on Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. Peconic Wine & Liquors on Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. Empire Mini Mart on Main Rd. in Aquebogue. Ok Petroleum on E. Main St. in Riverhead. Michael’s Liquors on E. Main St. in Riverhead.