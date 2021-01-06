Doreen J. Walters of Greenport died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at her home. She was 67 years old.

Doreen was born on Dec. 14, 1953 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Ruth (Coutts) and David E. Walker.

Doreen was a stay at home mother and grandmother. Her family said “she loved her children and grandchildren dearly.”

Doreen is survived by her husband Joseph, children Jennifer Poole (Chris) and Alyssa Walters (James Baer), and grandchildren Chris Jr., Brock, Devon, Jackson and Nolan.

The family has chosen to remember Doreen’s life privately at this time.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

