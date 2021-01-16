The Riverhead Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating Elayna Davender, 16, of Riverhead, who was last seen when she left her residence at 12 Franklin St. in Riverhead on Dec. 31.

Elayna is described as a Black female, 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and black/blonde curly hair, according to a police press release issued last night.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers, police said. She left her residence in the company of another unknown female and possible took the the Long Island Railroad to travel to the New York City or Nassau County areas, according to the press release. No specific destination address was available.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.