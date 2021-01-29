The Southampton Community Law Enforcement Review Committee will hold its second listening session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The session will take place via Zoom.

The Southampton Town Board formed Community Law Enforcement Review Committee in response to the governor’s executive order 203, issued in June, requiring all police departments to review policies and procedures collaboratively and hear from community members in an effort to improve community relations, the town said in a press release announcing the Feb. 2 listening session.

“The public is encouraged to tell the panel stories — good and bad — of their experiences with the Town of Southampton Police Department,” the town said in a press release.

To register to speak either go to the town website, or call 631-702-1777. A Zoom conference call link will be provided and a speaker order number will be given. The registration deadline for those who want to speak during the call is 4 p.m. on Monday. Registration for those who just want to listen to the conference call will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

People who wish to address the panel anonymously do not have to appear before the panel on video. They can address the panel by phone or submit written comments.

An additional opportunity for public comment will take place during a town board public meeting when the committee presents its report. A date for that presentation has not yet been finalized.

The town must file its report with the state no later than April 1.