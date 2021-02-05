The governor this afternoon released a long list of comorbidities and underlying conditions that will make adult New Yorkers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age or occupation, beginning Feb. 15.
Adults of any age with the following conditions due to increased risk of moderate or severe illness or death from the virus that causes COVID-19:
- Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia
- Liver disease
The list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data, the governor said.
“New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions exist throughout the state’s population — they’re our teachers, lawyers and carpenters, in addition to the doctors who keep us safe every day, and they are a highly affected population,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release announcing the change in vaccine eligibility.
People with comorbidities are 94% of the state’s COVID deaths, Cuomo said.
The state will give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address the vulnerable population of people with comorbitities.
