A light snow blanketing the area will leave behind two to four inches of accumulations before ending this morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southeastern New York. The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.
Plan on slippery road conditions as you head out to work. Motorists are advised to slow down and use extra caution.
The Riverhead Central School District will have a two-hour delayed opening today.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.