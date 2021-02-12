A Mattituck man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash on West Main Street last night that killed a pedestrian, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this morning.

Police said Matthew Nemschick, 54, struck a pedestrian in the area of 953 West Main Street at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released by police, was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Nemschick was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

The Riverhead Police Department detective division and the New York State accident reconstruction team were notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident should contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.