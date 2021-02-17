Snow accumulations of four to eight inches are forecast for the East End, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said accumulations of three to five inches are expected Thursday with total accumulations of four to eight inches by the time it stops snowing on Friday.

The National Weather Service in New York said a winter weather advisory was issued rather than a winter storm warning because winter storm warning criteria require six inches of snow in 12 hours or eight inches of snow in 24 hours. This will be a “long duration event,” the weather service said.

“Light to moderate snowfall is likely Thursday morning into afternoon,” the weather service said in the advisory. “A light wintry mix of sleet and/or rain is likely for a period Thursday evening into Thursday Night, particularly on the South Fork. Precipitation is expected to turn back to light snow on Friday morning.” The snow is expected to end Friday evening.

Slippery road conditions will make travel hazardous, the weather service said.