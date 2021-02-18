Snow and sleet is falling across our area and will change back over to all snow after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of three to five inches is possible today, the weather service said.

Snow may mix with sleet tonight but will again change over to all snow after 3 a.m., according to the NWS forecast. New snow and sleet accumulation of one to two inches is possible overnight.

Snow is likely tomorrow but additional accumulation of under one inch is expected.

The weather service forecast is calling for total accumulations of four to eight inches across the region.

Riverhead Police urge residents to avoid travel if at all possible. Hazardous weather conditions are making travel very difficult. A snow emergency is in effect. There is no parking on Riverhead Town roads. Parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. East Main Street this afternoon. Photo: Peter Blasl

Closings, cancellations and delays

Riverhead Town Hall and all town facilities closed at 2:30 p.m.

Southold Town offices and facilities are also closed.

Stony Brook’s COVID-19 testing site closed early today and anticipates a delayed opening tomorrow.

Information about closings, cancellations and delays? Email the editor. Peconic Riverfront. Photo: Peter Blasl