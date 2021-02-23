Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a work van stolen from a residence in Wading River last night.

Police said the van, a 2017 white Ford, NY registration 54998MK, with the business name “TGK Painting and Tile” in blue lettering on both sides and the rear of the vehicle was reported stolen by its owner this morning from a residence on Megans Way in Wading River.

The owner reported that the van, containing ladders, tools and paint was unlocked and the key was inside the vehicle. It was removed from the residence by an unknown person(s) between the hours of 6 p.m. yesterday and 6:45 a.m. today.

The Riverhead Police Department detective division is investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the theft of the vehicle or its whereabouts is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.