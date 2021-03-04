Fourth grade students from Riley Avenue Elementary School conducted a variety of geology science experiments.
“Students were petrologists, volcanologists and seismologists throughout the unit,” said teacher Edward Tholl. “It was a lot of fun and excitement for all.”
The students conducted a variety of labs, formed hypotheses and worked with their classmates via Google Meet. The experiments focused on the rock cycle, rock identification, earthquakes, volcanoes and plate tectonics.
Source: Riverhead Central School District press release
