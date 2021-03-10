A new mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Route 58 this week.

Statcare, a NYC-based urgent care clinic, is opening its fourth Suffolk County pop-up testing site in Riverhead tomorrow.

The mobile testing center will be located in the Gala Fresh parking lot, at 665 Old Country Road.

Statcare’s Riverhead location will offer three kinds of COVID-19 testing: rapid tests, which provide results in as little as 15 minutes; standard PCR tests, which generally provide results within 1-3 days; and antibody tests, which require a blood sample and detect past COVID-19 infections.

The testing center will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is available both by appointment through Statcare’s website or on a walk-in basis. Walk-in patients should use their smartphone camera to follow the QR code printed on the side of the testing unit to schedule their appointment.

Statcare has opened additional pop-up testing sites in Westhampton Beach, Bay Shore and Babylon.

