The New York State Assembly will begin an impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie today announced he has authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin the investigation. He said he did so after meeting with the Assembly majority conference today.

The judiciary committee will examine allegations of misconduct made against the governor.

Six women have made sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. Yesterday, one woman staffer alleged the governor groped her.

Those allegations came as Cuomo was already under fire for his administration’s handling of the COVID crisis with respect to nursing homes and an alleged coverup of data concerning COVID deaths among nursing home residents.

Heastie said the inquiry will not interfere with the independent investigation being conducted by N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele, an Independent who caucuses with the Democratic majority issued a statement tonight saying he supports the investigation authorized by Heastie.

“The harrowing and detailed accounts of pervasive sexual harassment and assault at the hands of Governor Cuomo depict egregious abuses of power that have no place in any work environment, especially not in the highest office of the New York State government,” Thiele said. “Further, allegations regarding the cover-up of nursing home deaths and a possible cover-up relating to safety concerns regarding the Mario Cuomo Bridge also raise issues of abuse of power.”

Earlier today, State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) called on the governor to immediately resign.

Palumbo said he questions the governor’s ability to lead the state at this point.

“While I am a firm believer in due process and feel strongly that everyone is entitled to their day in court, these scandals undermine the governor’s ability to conduct his official duties and have irreparably damaged the public’s trust in the state’s top executive,” Palumbo said.

Palumbo joined a chorus of state lawmakers calling for Cuomo’s resignation. All 20 Republican members of the State Senate have demanded the governor step aside. Today, 59 Democratic lawmakers from both chambers of the state legislature signed a letter calling on the embattled governor to resign.