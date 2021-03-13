A Central Islip woman has been charged with murder for the homicide of an Aquebogue man last March.

Suffolk County Police homicide squad detectives yesterday arrested Donatila O’Mahony, 41, of Central Islip in the March 8, 2020 shooting death of Lee Pedersen, 69, of Pine Avenue in Aquebogue.

O’Mahony is scheduled to be arraigned today in Riverhead on a charge of murder in the second degree charged with Murder 2nd Degree, police said.

Riverhead Town Police responded to 45 Pine Avenue in Aquebogue on March 8, 2020 at 10:24 p.m. to check on the welfare of the owner of the house, Pedersen, who was found dead.

An autopsy by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined Pedersen died of a gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation is continuing, police said. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.