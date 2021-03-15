Two virtual public hearings on Suffolk County’s draft police reform plans are scheduled to take place this week before the Suffolk County Legislature.

The first hearing will be held during the legislature’s general meeting tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. The second hearing is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. during a special legislative meeting called for that purpose.

Both will be live-streamed on the county legislature’s website. Comments will be taken via Zoom, email, postal mail and telephone.

Persons interested in speaking at the Tuesday afternoon hearing should sign up here.

Persons interested in speaking at the Thursday evening hearing should sign up here.

Testimony may also be submitted by email to [email protected]; by postal mail to the attention of the Clerk’s Office at the Suffolk County Legislature, P.O. Box 6100, Hauppauge, NY 11788; or by phone at (631) 853-3685 and leaving a three-minute message.

Read the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force draft report here.

Read the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Reform and Reinvention Report here.

RELATED: Riverhead draft police reform report set for March 16 public hearing

“The Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force and the Sheriff’s Office worked diligently to engage the community in dialogue and draft plans that will implement meaningful change in how we police in our county,” Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco said in a press release.

“Public testimony is essential to our due diligence as elected officials, and I encourage constituents to review the two reports and share their thoughts with the legislature,” Calarco said. “Reinventing policing is one of the most important things we as Suffolk County officials, residents and stakeholders will ever do, and we should do it together.”

The county legislature held an initial public hearing on March 11, which drew more than 40 speakers and included a presentation on the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force’s draft report, given by the Suffolk County Police Commissioner and the co-facilitators of the task force. Watch a video recording of the March 11 meeting here.

The reform plans were prepared pursuant to New York State Executive Order No. 203, “New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.” The legislature is expected to vote on the reform plans during a special meeting to be held near the end of the month.

RELATED: Local officials react to police reform legislation and executive order (June 12, 2020)