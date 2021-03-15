Two new mass vaccination sites will open Friday in Southampton and Brentwood, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Currently, the only state-run vaccination site in Suffolk County is at Stony Brook University.

The vaccination sites will open at SUNY Stony Brook’s Southampton campus on Tuckahoe Road and Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus.

Appointments will be available to book on the state’s website beginning Wednesday.

Hours and dates at the new sites have not yet been released, but other state-run vaccination sites have been open seven days a week and booking appointments through the end of May.

The state has also launched several one-day “pop-up” vaccination sites, including one in Southold last week.

Starting Wednesday, eligibility will expand to include public-facing government and not-for-profit employees, as well as essential public-facing building service workers.

Last week, the state also widened its age eligibility to include residents ages 60 and older. Previously, age-based eligibility cut off at age 65 and older.

As of yesterday, 21.2% of Suffolk County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 11% have been fully innoculated. In Nassau County, 27% of residents have received at least one dose, and 15% have been fully innoculated.