As of 8 a.m. today, residents can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments at three new mass vaccination sites that are opening on Long Island Friday.
One new site is located on the Stony Brook University Southampton campus on Tuckahoe Road. The other two are located in Brentwood and Old Westbury.
Individuals in all eligibility categories can be vaccinated at all three sites. Appointments are required.
Eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment through the state’s online scheduling tool or through the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
