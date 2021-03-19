COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available tomorrow for Riverhead Town residents who are eligible for the vaccination because of age (60-plus) or co-morbidities.
Vaccinations for town residents will be distributed at the Sun River Health Center at the county center in Riverside on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required.
To pre-register, visit the Town of Riverhead website or call 631-727-3200 ext. 653 or ext. 290.
